Henderson County Girls Soccer pencils in a third straight 2nd Region title with a 5-0 victory over Caldwell County.

Katie Bickers scored the first goal of the game. Maddie Griggs, the 2nd Region Player of the Year, scores in the victory coming off a hat trick in the previous game.

