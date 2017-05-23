Henderson Co. Fire Leaves Family Without A Home

A fully engulfed house fire leaves one family without a home in Henderson County. The fire broke out in in Corydon, Kentucky around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie Road.

Several agencies were called in to battle the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but officials believe it started in the attic of the house.

There were four people inside the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

