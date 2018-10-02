Home Kentucky Henderson Co. Fire Departments Plan For Future Upgrades October 2nd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Henderson County volunteer firefighters are receiving more money than expected because of a voluntary fee from county taxpayers. The Henderson County Fiscal Court approved a voluntary fee of $55 for property taxes last year.

Unless a property owner opted out of the due, the money would go toward ten volunteer fire departments across the county. This program is wrapping up its first year, and volunteer fire department chiefs say they are planning several upgrades because of the money raised. This year more than $375,000 were raised for the volunteer fire departments.

“And because of this, our volunteer fire departments are able to make improvements and upgrades, expansions. And because it’s an annual revenue source now, they can plan ahead and make bigger purchases or take out loans to do things like building new fire barns or purchasing new trucks because no fire truck is cheap, everything that they work with is expensive,” says Brad Schneider, Henderson County Judge Executive.

Officials say before this ordinance, only 25 percent of people who could donate was giving money; now they are up to about 75 percent.

