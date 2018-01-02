Home Kentucky Henderson Co. Deputies Find Body, Girl Trapped in Safety Bed January 2nd, 2018 Shelby Coates Kentucky

A welfare check leads Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies to find a man dead and a girl with special needs in a safety bed in Spottsville.

The bed is designed to confine special patients with doors that can only be opened from the outside and they were closed and locked.

The child appeared to be dehydrated and malnourished. She was taken to Methodist Hospital and was later placed into foster care.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments