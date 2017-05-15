Henderson Co. Court Receives Grant Money for Park Upgrades

One tri-state county has been awarded grant money for a landscaping project using rubber mulch from waste tires in Kentucky. The Henderson Fiscal Court received $2,369 in grant money for landscaping and park signs at Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

This grant money is from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, which is funded from a one dollar fee for each retail sale of a new tire in the state. It helps manage scraps of tires and develops a market for recycled tire products.

Boyd County received the largest grant totaling $54,127. More than $200,000 has been given out to 11 counties in Kentucky.

The full list is included below:

• Allen County, $26,672, Project C.A.M.P., Inc. dba The Center for Courageous Kids (landscaping)

• Boone County, $6,386, City of Florence – Stringtown Enhancement Project (landscaping)

• Boyd County, $54,128, Breathitt County Fiscal Court – Breathitt County Elk View Station (landscaping)

• Lawrence County, $1,352, City of Louisa – Lockview Park/Pool Complex (landscaping)

• Lewis County, $2,554, City of Vanceburg (walking trail)

• Lyon County, $2,380, Lyon County Fiscal Court – Lyon County Courthouse/Lee S. Jones Park (landscaping)

• Mason County, $11,381, City of Maysville – Kenton Commonwealth Center, Health Department, Third Street Bridge, Probation & Parole and Lime Street (landscaping)

• Pike County, $45,991, Pike County Fiscal Court (73 buildings/sites – senior citizens centers, senior housing complexes, cities’ house complexes, community centers, Phelps & Belfry Courthouses, Meta Daycare, county parks, county landfill/recycling center, Phelps & Belfry road garages, Scott Fork industrial site)

Rowan County, $19,112, Morehead State University – Morehead State University’s Carbon Pocket Park (walkway to outdoor classroom)

• Trigg County, $5,824, Trigg County Fiscal Court – Trigg County Senior Citizens Center (landscaping)

• Wolfe County, $23,165, Wolfe County Fiscal Court – B Stone Park (walking trail)

