Henderson Co. Capital Funding Projects Approved

April 14th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

A capital funding project is approved in Henderson County. The Henderson County Board of Education approved spending $1.73 million in capital funding in a Board of Education work session. The money for the projects comes from a nickel tax that passed in November 2015.

The capital funding projects include:
East Heights: Roof repair for the building. Paving the car and bus rider lanes. The estimated cost is $581,346.
South Middle: Resurface the track and install LED lighting in the school. The estimated cost is $135,000.
North Middle: Repair the gym’s wooden bleachers and install LED lighting for an estimated cost of $145,000.
Chandler: New heating and air conditioning unit for an estimated cost of $150,000.
Technology infrastructure: Estimated cost is $295,000.
Bend Gate: Replace pavement in the car rider line and the entryways along the bus lane for a cost of $50,000.
Archery building: Pave the lot for $36,000.
Transportation: Concrete and entryway paving for $100,000.
Henderson County High: Resurface the tennis courts, replace the gym’s sound system, enclose the attendance desk for increased security, and replace the media center flooring for $159,000.
• Install LED lighting at Cairo, Niagara and Chandler for $80,000.

These requests will have to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.

