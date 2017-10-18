Henderson City Unveils New Municipal Building

Henderson City officials gathered at Corporate Court this morning to welcome a new municipal building to its community. A ribbon cutting took place after Henderson City Mayor Steve Austin spoke about how relieved he is for the employees that will work at the new facility. Employees say the 51 thousand square foot facility is a big improvement from the conditions they used to deal with. Officials say the old building was built in the 1960’s and was prone to constant flooding and bad plumbing. It was a combination of good timing and luck for the city when the former Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center had to relocate their rehabilitation services. Mayor Steve Austin says, “It was very ragged and just not in good shape, it was not well lit. It wasn’t air conditioned, the plumbing was not good and we just had all kinds of problems. I hated that they had to work in that facility for as long as they did.”

The new facility will feature a large city garage, conference rooms and plenty office space for the public works and natural gas departments.

