Henderson City Officials Prepare to Fight Drug Epidemic

Henderson County officials are taking a proactive step against the drug epidemic sweeping the nation.

Jeffersontown Police Sergeant Brittney Garrett gave a presentation on the Angels Program to Henderson city and county officials.

The Angels Program allows people addicted to drugs to come to the police department, hand in their drugs without fear of being arrested, and an officer will help them get into a treatment center.

While Henderson officials say there isn’t a big drug problem in the city or county, they want to make sure if they make their way in they’re prepared.

“I think it’s very important for our community and for our leaders in our community,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “And our city commission to know these things are going on and other things can be done instead arrest and jail.”

Since the start of the program JPD was able to get 51 people to treatment. It’s turned skeptics into believes, that this program is a step in the right direction to fight the drug epidemic.



