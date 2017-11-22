Henderson City Manager Names Interim Police Chief

A 17-year veteran of the Henderson Police Department is named to fill a vacancy once Chief Charles “Chip” Stauffer retires. City Manager Russell Sights named Lt. Jason Hargitt as the interim Chief of Police while city members and the Board of Commissioners search for a new police chief. That process is expected to begin shortly after the new year.

Hargitt joined the Henderson Police Department in 2000. He has worked as a K9 handler officer and as a member of the Emergency Response Team. In 2013, he was promoted to seargeant and two years later he became a lieutenant.

Hargitt’s a Memorial High School graduate and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from USI. He also graduated from three leadership schools, including Westfall Gallagher school of Leadership, Management & Mastering Performance in 2013; The Academy of Police Supervision in 2014; and Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer’s Course in 2015.

Hargitt has served as President of the local Fraternal Order of Police and varsity athletics coach in both public and private schools.

Stauffer is a 23.5-year veteran of HPD, who has served as Police Chief for three and a half years and announced his retirement earlier this month, expressing a desire to spend more time with his family.

