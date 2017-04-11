Henderson City Commissioners Table Smoking Ordinance, Finalize Water Rates

Henderson City Commissioners table an amendment to the smoking ordinance and finalize a new water rate for wastewater and stormwater service.

The new water rate will add a range of fixed charges, which will be based on meter size. Officials explained the majority of residential and small business water customers will see an additional $5.00 charge for stormwater. That plan will be effective July 1st.

As for the smoking ordinance, the amendment adds vapor products and restrictions around playgrounds and water features on city property. The amended ordinance will be up for a first reading at the April 25th regular meeting.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



