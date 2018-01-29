Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Church Hosts Prayer Vigil For Marshall Co. Shooting Victims January 29th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Henderson, Kentucky

Members of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church in Henderson held a prayer service and candlelit vigil Sunday evening.

Emotions were running high inside of the chapel as souls were singing and hands held tight while prayers were sent to those affected by the Marshall County High School shooting. Reverend Charles Johnson says he was surprised by the amount of people from the tri-state that came to the vigil.

Johnson says, “A lot more people came out than what we had anticipated. We were glad that we had community representatives from the schools, the city commission, and the various churches and all of our tri-state and youth to let everyone know that we’re standing with our neighbors in Marshall County.” Etta Holmes, a youth director at the church says she wants to use the tragic event in Marshall County as an example to open communication within her youth group. Holmes says, “In a certain tragedy it is to recognize Marshall County and the tragedy that has happened there, but then to take that a step further and say what can we do to help not make that happen within our own communities.”

Holmes is also attempting to spread a strong message of looking out for one another – to members of the youth group as they continue their studies in school. She explains, “There’s a program if you see something, say something. Let them be focused. Let them recognize and let them understand if you do it’s okay that you tell someone.”

To end the service, five candles were lit during a circle of prayer. “The five areas that we targeted for the Marshall County, Benton, Kentucky, for the parents, for the youth, for the schools as well as for the community .” Reverend Johnson says his church is working hard to find other ways to continue involving the community in light of world changing events.

