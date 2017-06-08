Henderson Church to Host Free Electronics Recycling Event

A Henderson church is giving folks a chance to get rid of any old, or unwanted electronics this weekend. First Christian Church will host a free electronics recycling day on Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can bring in old or damaged computers, monitors and printers, along with old telephones, networking cables and other devices.

The church will also take medical, industrial and scientific electronics.

You cannot bring things like microwaves, appliances, copiers, batteries or fluorescent lights.

The church is located at 830 South Green Street in Henderson.

