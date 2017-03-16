Henderson Church Fighting Senior Scams with Attorney General

A henderson church is teaming up with the attorney general’s office to fight senior scams in the community. Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson will help fight scammers targeting senior citizens in conjunction with Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office. Beshear says a few congregations state-wide joined his 2017 Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alerts, being held at 30 different locations around the Commonwealth.

Beshear launched Scam Alerts last year as the state’s first direct messaging service to notify residents about financial schemes by con artists to steal money or a person’s identification. He hosted the first Interfaith Scam Alerts event in February. He will join Pastor Dr. Jim Searcy, of Allen Baptist Church, in Prestonsburg Thursday for a scam alert event.

Beshear is working with AARP of Kentucky and the Kentucky Baptist Convention on the initiative. The most recent congregations that joined Beshear’s office to combat senior scams include:

– First Baptist Church in Bowling Green

– Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort

– First Baptist Church in Jeffersontown/Louisville

– Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville

– Immanuel United Church of Christ in Louisville

In 2015, more than 3,000,000 consumers were conned out of $765 million across the country, and seniors nationwide lost nearly $37 billion a year to elder financial exploitation. More than 100 non-profit and retail organizations have joined Beshear’s initiative as a Scam Alerts partner, including Kroger, AARP of Kentucky, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, UK Cooperative Extension Service, the BBB, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Congregations interested in participating in the series can call Beshear’s Office of Senior Protection at 502-696-5300.

Kentuckians can sign up for Scam Alerts by texting KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at Kentucky AG Scams and select text message or email alert.

