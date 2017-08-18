Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Chrome And Lights Truck Show To Benefit Komen Evansville August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

If you like big trucks you might want to check out the Chrome and Lights Truck Show this weekend in Henderson. Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with 75 trucks at the Henderson County Fair Grounds.

The show is hosted by Truckers Helping Hands, and the proceeds benefit Komen Evansville for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The festivities begin Friday evening at 5 p.m., and the trucks are only part of the fun.

Truckers Helping Hands Jason Cowan said, “Some bouncy houses, inflatables for the kids, pedal tractor pulls. There’s going to be an ATV pull tonight as well as garden tractor pull, and of course lots of food. Truckers like to eat.”

There will also be various items for auction, and awards given to the best trucks in the show.

This event runs through Saturday, August 19th at 8 p.m. at the Henderson County Fair Grounds.





Comments

comments