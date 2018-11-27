Henderson Christmas Parade Kicks Off this Saturday

The City of Henderson is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade. The parade will start in downtown Henderson at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This parade has been a tradition in the Tri-State for more than 50 years.

It originally kicked off the holiday season for the businesses in downtown Henderson and the city had kept that tradition going.

Parade officials say everyone changes up their floats from year to year- so you never know what to expect.

Henderson Christmas Parade Chairman Ethan Evans says, “That’s the main thing that I like is just the different variety of stuff in there from bands and everything. Each person in town has a different reason that they come to look at the parade so. I like the variety.”

It starts at the corner of 5th and Main, heads down Main to Washington Street.

And then travels up elm street to end at 5th and elm

