Henderson carolers made their way around the city to help ring in the holidays at a special event Thursday night.

The event started with a social hour at the Sidewalk Café on second street in Henderson. People could enjoy live music, food, and an ugly sweater contest. The “Jingle Bellers,” the organizers of the event, say they are collecting donations to benefit homeless and elderly residents this holiday season.



Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments