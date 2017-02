A high speed car chase that started in Henderson came to an abrupt end after the driver drove into a creek. Henderson County sheriffs arrived at a home on highway 60 after a suspicious car was declared stolen. The car fled the scene, exceeding 90 miles and ended up in a creek behind Ellis Park.

One person was rescued and taken into custody and another was taken to Methodist Hospital for head injuries.

We will update you as information becomes available.

