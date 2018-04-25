Henderson Brewing Company Receives Microbrewery License
Plans for a new microbrewery in Henderson, Kentucky are moving forward.
The owners received their liquor license from the Alcohol Beverage Council of Kentucky.
It all started with a casual conversation between five friends, who were sitting around drinking beers one night. The idea took off and became a reality.
All five of them are long-time residents of Henderson and realized they would be filling a need.
They bought an old flower shop on Second and Avasia in Henderson, the former spot of the Bright Spot Tavern. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring of 2018.