44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Brewing Company Receives Microbrewery License

Henderson Brewing Company Receives Microbrewery License

April 25th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Plans for a new microbrewery in Henderson, Kentucky are moving forward.

The owners received their liquor license from the Alcohol Beverage Council of Kentucky.

It all started with a casual conversation between five friends, who were sitting around drinking beers one night. The idea took off and became a reality.

All five of them are long-time residents of Henderson and realized they would be filling a need.

They bought an old flower shop on Second and Avasia in Henderson, the former spot of the Bright Spot Tavern. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring of 2018.

Amanda Decker

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.