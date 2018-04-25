Henderson Brewing Company Receives Microbrewery License

Plans for a new microbrewery in Henderson, Kentucky are moving forward.

The owners received their liquor license from the Alcohol Beverage Council of Kentucky.

It all started with a casual conversation between five friends, who were sitting around drinking beers one night. The idea took off and became a reality.

All five of them are long-time residents of Henderson and realized they would be filling a need.

They bought an old flower shop on Second and Avasia in Henderson, the former spot of the Bright Spot Tavern. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring of 2018.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments