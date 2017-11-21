Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Boy Scout Troop Begins Annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Boy Scout Troop in Henderson is starting its annual Christmas Tree fundraiser. Boys Scout Troop 301 will sell its Christmas trees at a lot located at the corner of First and Green Streets in downtown Henderson.

If you want to buy a Christmas tree Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from Noon to 6 p.m.

The lot will be open until all the trees are sold or until Christmas Day.

Prices for trees are between $40 and $95, depending on what type of tree you buy.

This Christmas Tree fundraiser benefits boy scouts activities, including camping, canoeing, field trips, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, snow skiing, merit badge workshop, National Youth Leadership Training, service projects, summer camp, and other events.

Comments

comments