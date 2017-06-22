Henderson Boat Docks to be Temporarily Removed

The Henderson boat docks on the riverfront and Hays boat ramp will be removed temporarily as the river levels are expected to rise.

The river is expected to rise to 27 feet, and the ramps are usually taken out when the river gets to 22 feet to prevent them from breaking away from their moorings.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for parts of the tri-state as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Crews will reinstall the boat docks as soon as possible. City officials say the Fourth of July holiday could be impacted.

