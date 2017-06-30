Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Boat Docks Reinstalled in Time for Fourth of July June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The boat docks at Hays Boat Ramp in Henderson are reinstalled just in time for the Fourth of July. The Third Street dock will be reinstalled at a later time.

Dredging work is planned on that end of the downtown boat ramp, which will begin after the Fourth of July holiday.

Last week, the boat ramps were removed due to high river levels, which were a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Henderson’s fireworks are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 4th on the Riverfront.

