Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Board of Commissioners to Have Office Hours in Municipal Center February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There will be office hours for the Board of Commissioners in Henderson. Beginning, Monday each member of Henderson’s Board of Commission will have office hours once a week. The office is in the Henderson Municipal Center on the second floor, previously the field office of former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield.

Office hours are as follows:

Mondays – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Commissioner Robert Pruitt

Tuesday – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Commissioner Brad Staton

Thursdays – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Commissioner Patti Bugg

Fridays – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Commissioner Austin Vowels

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin also has meeting times in his office on the third floor of the Municipal Center. Residents can call 270-831-1200 to make an appointment. The agendas for the Board of Commissioners meetings will be made available to the public on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. Board of Commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, and schedules work sessions on the third Tuesday of the month.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is Tueday, February 14th at 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor Assembly Room.

Comments

comments