Henderson to Begin Milling and Paving Roads Next Week

More than a dozen roads in Henderson will be closed next week. The city of Henderson will begin milling several roads in preparation for paving. Over the next two to three weeks, many of the streets will be milled and pave, but others will just undergo major patching work.

Work on these roads is subject to change, weather permitting. Road crews ask that drivers avoid the areas whenever possible for the next two to three weeks. There will be detours set up if a road is closed along with flaggers and/or signs to redirect traffic during this time.

The complete list of streets that will be milled, paved, and/or patched are below:

– South Elm Street from Clay Street to Jefferson Street

– Craig Drive from Eighth Street to North Main Street

– Community Park Drive & Parking Lots

– Audubon Kid Zone Parking Lot

– Multiple Locations on Merritt Drive between the Hospital and CSX Railroad Bridge

– 10th Street from North Elm Street to Green Street

– Greenbriar Drive from Melwood Place to the End

– North Elm Street from Watson Lane to 200 feet South of Watson Lane

– Ray Street from Green Street to North Adams Street

– Robin Road from North Elm Street to U.S. 41

– Springer Drive from Sunset Lane to End

– Springer Road from Springer Drive to Barker Road

– Springwood Drive from North Elm Street to End

– Vanguard Avenue from Hubbard Lane to East End

– William & Mary Court from Sunset Lane to End

