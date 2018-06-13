Home Kentucky Hemp Legislation Moves Forward with Farm Bill June 13th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

The Senate Agriculture Committee passed a massive farm bill, 20 to 1. That overcame an attempt to tighten subsidy payments to farmers.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley was the only person to vote against the measure, because he wanted to tighten federal payments to focus on family-size farm operations. It was a bi-partisan effort, and Indiana (D) Senator Joe Donnelly said it provides for strong crop insurance, helps fight against opoiod abuse, and helps with clean water.

Meantime, the farm bill also passed with hemp legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to remind people it’s not about marijuana. The senator says hemp farming can help Kentucky farmers make some money following reduced tobacco demand.

