Hemp Expo Comes to D.C. Tuesday

The 2nd annual Industrial Hemp Expo is happening Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The expo is an attempt to restore industrial hemp to agriculture in the United States.

Congressman James Comer from Kentucky’s First District, including Henderson and Madisonville, will be attending.

Comer believes hemp has a great economic impact on Kentucky but says lawmakers still have a lot to learn about it.

A current bill, co-authored by Senator Rand Paul, would allow hemp to be an agricultural product instead of a controlled substance.

