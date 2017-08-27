Helping Harvery: Tri-Staters Head To Houston

The flood waters in Houston and the surrounding areas are being described as “catastrophic and life-threatening”. The area is forecasted to get up to 50 inches of rain and the flood waters are reaching the tops of trees and and street lights.

The massive amounts of flooding have displaced thousands so far. Those looking for shelter often look to the American Red Cross, an organization that deploys thousands of volunteers to disaster zones. A few of those thousands come from right here in the Tri-State. On Sunday morning, two more folks from the area headed down in an American Red Cross Disaster Relief Vehicle.

Ray Sullivan has been apart of 7 disasters as a Red Cross volunteer: 6 of those were flooding situations. Ray and Ken Davenport who has been apart of 0 disaster situations as a member of the Red Cross, are heading to Harvey together. Ken’s lack of time with the Red Cross does not mean he doesn’t have experience in the worst situations. He was tasked with picking up the pieces of a wrecked airplane in Arkansas some 30-odd years ago and the only people that would venture as deep into the forest with him were two Red Cross Volunteers. He swore from that day on if he were to serve again it would be apart of the Red Cross.

They head down to a situation that looks bleak. The flood waters are pushing people out of their homes and into shelters. Eventually the flood waters will recede and that’s why the tandem plans on spending 2 weeks in Harvey’s wake. They will support the families and people who eventually have to pick up all the pieces and move back into their homes.

