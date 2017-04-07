Home Indiana Evansville Helping Feed Families in the Community for the ‘War on Hunger’ April 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Families in our community are struggling to put food on the table. That’s why the Salvation Army has its ‘War on Hunger’ campaign. The organization is hoping, when we get groceries for ourselves, we will buy extra items for those in need.

All Schnuck’s across the city are participating in this campaign. Monetary or food items can be donated at any of the locations, including Schnuck’s on the westside, Lawndale, Newburgh, Green River and Lynch, and U.S. 41.

To help with the ‘War on Hunger’ campaign text 4War to 41444 to make a monetary donation, stop by the Salvation Army or mail a donation to: 1040 N. Fulton Ave., or visit Salvation Army Evansville and click on the ‘War on Hunger’ logo.

Canned or dry goods can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army at anytime.

