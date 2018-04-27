Help These Bright Kids Get to Nationals!

It’s no secret that we have some talented and ambitious kids in the Tri-State, and today I’m joined by some of them who need your help.

Business Professionals of America is a national student organization where students compete in various business-based competitions and learn leadership and networking skills.

The EVSC has 4 students (all of which are from North High School) who have qualified to compete in the national competition in Dallas, TX this May.

They are fundraising to help make the trip possible for these dedicated students.

The trip is looking like it’s going to cost around TWO THOUSAND dollars per student…

If we all chip in and send a check their way (even if it’s just for 2 bucks), we can be a part of their journey!

Mail your donation by May 4th to North High School, 15331 Highway 41N, Evansville, IN, 47725.

Make checks out to “North BPA”.



