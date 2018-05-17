44News | Evansville, IN

Helfrich Students Present Projects to Berry Global

May 17th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Students from Helfrich Park Stem Academy have some great ideas, and today, they had a chance to share them. The students sat down with officials from Berry Global to show them what they’re working on.

Over the past six months, the eleven to twelve-year-olds researched plastic and molding concepts. Five groups of students created a brand name and logo designing a product to meet the needs of a customer.

Managers from Berry Global judged each group.

The school principal says events like this help kids get a better understanding of how the real world operates.

