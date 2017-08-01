Home Indiana Evansville Helfrich Golf Course Offers A Link To The City’s Past August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

There are plenty of golf fans in Evansville thanks, in part, to the city’s four public courses. But as we recently learned, one course offers a particular challenge to golfers, and a link to the city’s past.

Helfrich Hills Golf Course is a 6,300 yard – Par 71 course on the westside named after the family who sold the expansive property to the city in 1922.

Vanderburgh County Historian Stan Schmitt says Michael Helfrich, and the Helfrich family used their fortune to buy their land.

“Helfrich the family – originally his father Adam came to the states in the 1830’s – was in to lumber. He had a sawmill and playning mill company,” Stan Schmitt said, “The son, he started at the bottom, work all the way up through the company. Later as he’s taking over the business they got into a new field, around the turn of the century – it was pottery. But were not talking about crock and jugs – it was what they called at the time sanitary pottery.”

The family’s success selling toilets and tanks, spurred generosity, as Michael Helfrich offered to sell his 80 acres of west side land to the city at a reduced price. As Schmitt explains, Evansville had a grand plan for that property.

“Before Mesker Park Zoo was moved across the street (edit portion) the original zoo was up where the golf course clubhouse is,” said Schmitt.

That location was also home to Oak Summit Park, offering families a trolly ride out of town to amusement rides and a picnic venue. All with a stunning view of the growing city.

“Its as high as Reitz Hill is. You have a view of all of downtown. You can see all the way to the Museum and the Waterworks on the river from this house there,” Schmitt said.

Long before golfers were swinging sticks, hoping to sink birdies, the easiest hole on the hill had its own story.

“What’s interesting is the Sunnyside Coal Mine ran underneath that. When the mine was active, there was an air shaft that came out in the middle of the golf course,” said Schmitt, “And there are stories that golfer used to try to do chip shots and try to put them in the air shaft and down in the mine.

Lumber deals, a zoo, a fortune in pottery, a record real estate deal, and an abandoned coal mine. It’s all par for the course at Helfrich Hills.

