Heidelbach Avenue Open after Tree Falls in the Road May 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Heidelbach Avenue is now open after city crews quickly cleaned up tree debris in the roadway. Vectren and city crews spent the morning clearing a large tree that had fallen in the street. Crews say the tree fell due to the weather conditions.

The tree fell around 9 a.m., bringing down a power line, and closing a portion of Heidelbach near Garvin Park. The road is clear.

