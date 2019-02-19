Heavy Trash Pick-Up Begins March 25th

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin Heavy Trash Pick-up will begin next month. This semi-annual curbside service is available to any city residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Heavy trash pick up will begin Monday, March 25th and will run until Friday, March 31st.

Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and business/commercial customers are not eligible for this service. Click here for the collection schedule and area maps are available on the City of Evansville GIS website.

Heavy trash must be placed in manageable, organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6 a.m. on the first day collected is scheduled in an area.

Items that will be collected include:

Carpet Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 ft. and no wider than 2 ft. in diameter



Furniture Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, etc.

Appliances Stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, etc.

Limit two of each type of appliance per household

Electronics Stereos, radios etc. NO computers or accessories NO TVs

Building materials/construction debris Must be in trash cans, boxes, etc. of such size and weight that they can be reasonably lifted by two average adults

Containers must be strong enough that they do not break apart while being lifted even if they are wet

Privacy fence sections must be cut in half or smaller manageable size

NO concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Items that will NOT be collected include:

Any trash that Republic Service would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract Automobile parts Batteries Tires TVs Hazardous materials Computers or accessories Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Any trash that Republic Service would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract

Any heavy trash that does not meet these requirements will no be picked up. People can call Republic Services at 812-424-3345 to report a possible missed pick-up or any other concern.

