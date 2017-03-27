Heavy Trash Collections Set To Begin This Week

Heavy Trash Pick-up is set to begin this week. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says it will begin Monday, March 27th and run through Friday, May 26th. This semi-annual curbside service is available to city residents who pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and business/commercial customers are not eligible.

Heavy trash must be placed in manageable, organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day collection is scheduled in an area. Electronics such as computers or accessories and televisions will not be accepted. Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles will not be accepted either.

Trash must be in trash cans or boxes that will not break when it’s being lifted, even if the items are wet.

Items that will be collected include:

– Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, etc.

– Stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, etc.

– Limit two of each type of appliance per household

– Stereos, radios etc.

– Building materials/construction debris

Items that will NOT be collected include:

– Any trash that Republic Service would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract

– Automobile parts

– Hazardous materials

– Computers or accessories

– Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

If anything does not meet these requirements, it will not be picked up. Residents can call (812) 424-3345 for any issues they might have. For more information about these programs and upcoming program dates, visit City of Evansville or call 812-436-7800.

Comments

comments