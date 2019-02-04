Heavy Rains Head for the Tri-State

Good Afternoon,

It’s certainly been a grey and gloomy start to the work week; after dealing with some scattered rainfall this morning, many of us have dried out despite the persistence of these damp conditions. You may want to get used to the idea of a cloudy, rainy forecast; unfortunately that’s exactly what’s in store for the Tri-State.

Today’s passing cold front, both responsible for today’s scattered rain showers and tomorrow’s cooler weather, will stall out south of the region overnight before again lifting northward across the area tomorrow, giving way to a few more rain showers. The heaviest rainfall this week however, will reach the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those two days will bring about the passage of two cores of low pressure and a cold front and will likely supply us with our heaviest rain seen here in the Tri-State in some time. According to the latest model data, the first dose of organized rainfall will reach the Tri-State just before Wednesday morning’s commute. While we could see a break from the rains during early Wednesday afternoon, they’ll pick back up that evening and continue on into our Thursday afternoon without letting up.

The last of the rainfall should exit east of the region during the predawn hours on Friday. Significantly colder air on the back edge of the passing cold front could supply parts of the region with brief chances of wintry mix or snow that morning, but the primary focus will be the substantial amount of rainfall the Ohio Valley had received up to that point. Current model runs are indicating that the Tri-State could see more than 4″ of total rainfall during that 48 hour period!

We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely over the next few days, but you may want to start planning now for heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday with potential flooding to follow.

Comments

comments