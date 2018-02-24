Heavy Rains Causing Problems In Evansville

Officials say Saturday night’s rains have caused everything from traffic accidents to sewer problems.

Police have shut down parts of 1st Avenue near Morgan due to high water. There are also problems with several cars stalled in high water near Boeke and the Lloyd. There are also problems reported on Green River Road.

The mayor’s office says the Evansville sewer plant is at maximum capacity, which is causing back ups into some homes.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center is being flooded with calls. Flash flooding put numerous roads under water, which caused numerous accidents and slide offs. So far no major injuries have been reported.

Officials also say there are so many reports of high water, and the water rose so fast, crews cannot get, “Road Closed” signs to areas fast enough. They say anyone who does not need to be out tonight should stay home.

In Henderson officials say Green Street is underwater at 4th.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments