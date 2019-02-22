Heavy Rainfall, Damaging Winds & Flooding Threat Saturday

If there is some good news it’s that the Storm Prediction Center has shifted the greatest threat for severe weather south of the Tri-State. We still do have a threat of severe storms Saturday Afternoon. The entire area is under a “Marginal” risk. Primary threats continue to be damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Today expect cloudy skies, a few stray showers are possible, especially across southern areas. The steadiest and heaviest rain arrives overnight through Saturday morning, a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Will see if the heavy rains through the morning play a role in severe storm development by the afternoon. A warm front lifts northward throughout the morning, strong southerly winds gusting to near 35 miles and hour will warm temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Here’s the latest timeline and window for potential severe storms.

A squall-line of showers and thunderstorms looks to move across the Tri-State between 2PM – 7PM CST as you can see here on our exclusive 44Futurecast model, this is the timeframe to see any potential severe storms.

Reaching our western counties around 2PM-3PM, Evansville around 5PM, Owensboro 6PM and leaving the area around 7PM. With a defined squall-line like that damaging winds looks to be the primary threat, and with the ground so saturated it’s not going to take that strong of winds to topple trees. The potential exists for some rotating storms so will continue to monitor that threat. With an additional 4″ of rain expected across some areas, flooding will be a big threat as well, many areas especially across Kentucky are still flooded and have heavily saturated ground. Parts of Union and Webster County, Kentucky have seen 5″ to 6″ of rain, so this upcoming event will only add insult to injury.

Rain will end Saturday night and drier conditions will move in Sunday. As a matter of fact most of next week appears dry with no significant storm systems and near average to slightly below average temperatures.

