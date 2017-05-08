Home Indiana Evansville Heavy Rain Leaves Dozens of Shopping Carts in Evansville Creek May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Nearly 60 shopping carts that litter the creek behind North Park Shopping Center were supposed to be gone this past weekend, but heavy rain left behind flooding, pushing the scheduled clean up back.

Dozens of volunteers re-focused their cleanup efforts working on the access point to the creek. Water levels were so high that many carts embedded in Dry Branch Creek are not visible. Carts that could be accessed were pulled from the creek.

Volunteers worked to removed brush and trash along the creek banks in efforts to prepare for the actual cart cleanup.

Dry Branch Creek runs under First Avenue and behind several businesses on the city’s north side. The actual cart cleanup will be rescheduled once water levels drop.

