Heavy Rain Hits The Tri-State

The Tri-State is dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Several counties, including Spencer and Perry counties in Indiana and Henderson and Daviess counties in Kentucky were put under a tornado warning. There are no reports of major damage, but several trees, limbs, and power lines were reported won near Tell City.

The major problem the area has seen has been flash flooding on roads and highways. There was high water across Highway 66 west of Wadesville in Posey County. Other county roads throughout the area have had reports of high water, but very little of it was standing water, and much of it receded after the rain passed.

The rain also forced the delay of several high school football games Friday night, and it forced the cancellation of many Saturday activities including the Mt.Vernon River Days Parade, and the Spirit Fest in Evansville.

Portions of the Tri-State report more than 3 inches of rain. Some of the heavier rainfall include 3.5 inches in Lamar, Indiana, and 3.9 inches in Owensboro.

