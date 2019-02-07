Heavy Rain Causes Mt. Carmel Streets to Flood for Hours

Many Mt. Carmel, IL streets were covered in flood water Thursday morning, and some were inches deep.

Neighbors say there is always heavy flooding along Oak St. and Ninth St. when heavy rain hits due to drainage problems.

Some drivers had to find a different route for their morning commute because of how bad the water was. Erin Niederhaus, a Wabash Valley College student, says, “I had to turn down on Oak St. and instead of going all the way through, I had to turn around and go by the hospital because I was just not going to try and drive through that.”

Part of Poplar St. off of Ninth St. closed due to the amount of flooding.

Cage Willis said his biggest problem with the flooding was not his street, but his yard. Willis says, “We have flooded over on the side and it wraps around and just absolutely destroys the back, but I look over and my neighbor it’s like a swimming pool. I mean you could do breaststrokes in it.”

Comments

comments