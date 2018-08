Home Indiana Evansville Heavy Police Activity at Cass Avenue and Boeke Road in Evansville August 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

There is heavy police activity at the intersection of Cass Avenue and Boeke Road.

Evansville Police are on the scene and have shut down the intersection at this time.

Witnesses tell 44News that at least one individual is in custody.

We will continue to update the incident as we receive information.

