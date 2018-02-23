Heavy Flooding Causes Multiple Road Closures
Daviess County
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at 0 to 1.8mm at Daviess-Hancock Line—Signs Posted
KY 298 is CLOSED at 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at Daviess-Ohio County Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Hancock County
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 0 and 4mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED From the 11 to 15mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 18 and 19mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0.0 and 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 271 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3 mile marker
KY 2181 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5 mile marker
Henderson County
KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at Henderson-Union Co Line CLOSED from the 0 to 10mm due to Water Over Road—Signs Posted
KY 3522 is CLOSED under the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park from 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted
KY 268 is CLOSED between the 5 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 811 is CLOSED near the Reed Community between the 2 and 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
US 41 has message boards posted to alert motorists to deer crossing at the 18 to 19mm near Audubon State Park
Hopkins County
KY 502 has High Water signs posted between the 1 and 3mm
KY 502 has High Water signs posted between the 4 and 5mm
KY 892 has High Water Signs posted between the 5 and 6mm
KY 2281 has High Water signs posted between the 0 and 1mm
KY 813 has High Water signs posted between the 10 and 11mm
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to 17mm between Nortonville & White Plains
Muhlenberg County
KY 1379 is CLOSED from the 0.0 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2590 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
Ohio County
KY 54 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm
KY 2670 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
KY 2718 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm
KY 762 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
KY 919 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm due to Water Over Road– Signs Posted
KY 764 has High Water signs posted at the 6 to 7mm
KY 764 has High Water signs posted at the 8 to 9mm
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 8 to 10mm
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 15 to 16mm
Union County
KY 667/Bottoms Road is CLOSED from the 0mm to the 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1452 is CLOSED from the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted
KY 1637 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1.1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 130 is CLOSED from the 15 to 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 871 is CLOSED from the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1508 is CLOSED from the 2.6 to 6.2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
US 60 has High Water signs posted at the 23 to 24mm near the Union-Henderson Line
Webster County
KY 138 is OPEN from the 10.3 to 11.6mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 270 is CLOSED from the 7 to 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted