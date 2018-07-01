Heatwave Has Attendance Booming At Burdette Park

Jumping out of the heat and into the pool is the right idea to staying cool. Burdette Park was packed with families as we start the month of July.

Assistant Director of Burdette Park, Zachary Watchen said, “Today (Sunday) actually marks our midday for the entire aquatic center season we are right exactly at 30,000 people give or take a little over that number is a little up by a couple thousand and the heat does affect that number.”

With the heatwave continuing across the Tri-State and pool attendance increasing, that’s a sign people are having a fun time escaping Mother Nature’s stifling temperatures. Watchen said, “There is no better way to cool off than swim, so the attendance has been up this week and the heatwave is going to continue, so we expect numbers to stay pretty elevated this is one of the best places in the area and Tri-state to stay cool.”

When we experience prolonged heat indices over 100 degrees it’s important to stay hydrated. The staff at Burdette Park pays close attention to guests, make sure they’re staying hydrated. But also for the lifeguards and employees themselves who are out in the elements.

Assistant Pool Manager Austin Clausheide said, ‘We just try to focus on having everybody drink a lot of water and Gatorade, keep their hydration up it’s a big part of our job for my job as well out here everybody has to drink some water and Gatorade to stay on their toes in this heat.”

Officials at Burdette Park say they have had no heat related incidents.

The Aquatic Center remains open through August 5th.

