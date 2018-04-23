“Heated” Discussion Leads To Noise Ordinance Table

The temperature in the Evansville City Council chambers was as hot as the decibels they were discussing. The air conditioning may have been broken and the sheer number of people inside of the chambers caused the heat and a proposed citywide noise ordinance lead to a heated discussion.

The ordinance, which was put forth by council members Connie Robinson and Dan Adams, looks to make a more comprehensive noise ordinance for the city.

As it stands right now, the noise ordinance in the city is only enforceable by the local EPA and there is just one member of the Evansville EPA and he heads home at 5 PM. That ordinance more focuses on industrial sound. The ordinance that was up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting would make clear definitions for how loud people and establishments can be in different areas of the city and at different times of the day. As well, the ordinance could be enforced by local police.

The discussion of the ordinance opened up with comments by members of the council. This was highlighted by a discussion on if the ordinance would be the correct use of police resources. Councilwoman Mosby argued that it would not, and she was quickly rebuffed by Councilman Adams, who say there are already 1,900 noise related complaints yearly.

The heated part of the discussion really opened up when the public got involved. Their comments showed a clear divide: is this a citywide problem or just a problem in one neighborhood? This was exemplified when after the first person up to the microphone said this problem effects everyone in Evansville, the next woman up pointed directly to KC’s Marina Pointe.

For their part, many members of KC’s Marina Pointe were on hand to show what improvements they are making to stifle the noise the popular bar makes on a nightly basis. They say they’ve added around $120,000 dollars to the bar to help make sure the sound stays in the bar.

Many people spoke for and against the noise ordinance, a few neighborhood presidents were there to speak against, saying members of their respective neighborhoods have been complaining for years.

The true standout of the public was a local auctioneer who pointed out how this ordinance could really be a potential pitfall for him. Jonathan Embry said that when he holds estate sales at people’s home a crowd of nearly 100 could show up. That on top of a PA system would certainly be above the residential noise ordinance as proposed, Embry says.

It was those fears that led Councilwoman Robinson to ask for a 30 day table for the measure. After Councilman Dan McGinn pointed out this table may actually save the ordinance, the month long table was voted for unanimously.

