This Heat Will Last How Long‽

It was another particularly hot day across the Tri-State; afternoon highs tipped the scales in the mid to low 90s across much of the region. We topped out at 92° in Evansville, marking our 6th day of 90° or more out of the last seven.

A stubborn core of high pressure has set up shop over the Carolinas over these last 24 hours and is showing no signs of budging anytime soon. This type of high pressure system is known as a “Blocking High” due to its lack of movement and likelihood of “blocking” weather systems from reaching much of the eastern third of the country. In addition to keeping conditions dry for the Eastern Seaboard, these highs also force an ample amount of gulf heat and humidity northward into the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

Afternoon highs are expected to linger around or just above the 90° mark through our holiday weekend ahead. In fact, while afternoon highs will range between 90° and 91° during the next three days, heat indices will peak at 94°, 96° and 98° for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day respectively. In addition to the heat, the combination of heat and humidity may produce a few isolated showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, things don’t improve much during the ensuing week. The extended forecast looks as if I almost copied and pasted our holiday weekend forecast another two times over. Each and every afternoon during the next seven, Evansville is expected to reach or exceed a high temperature of 90°. The bad news (if you’re like me and prefer fall-like weather during the month of September) doesn’t stop there.

The Climate Prediction Center of America’s long-range temperature projections indicate a high likelihood of above average temperatures for the Tri-State between now and the middle of September! Now, during that period average high temperatures for Evansville fall from 87° down to 82°; meaning that these summer-like temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

