Heat, Humidity & Storm Chances Return

Hard to beat days like today, right? Yesterday’s passing cold front left us with an absolutely beautiful, albeit it warmer day, across the Tri-State. In fact, that warmth is going to be the primary focus of our forecast going ahead. After seeing our coolest day in Evansville in nearly three months on Sunday, temperatures have been on a gradual rise. The warming trend that kicked off with yesterday’s high of 83° will continue on through at least Saturday afternoon.

High pressure camped out over the southeastern quarter of the county will continue to pump heat and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico northward into the Midwest (and more importantly the Tri-State) through the end of our extended forecast.

Saturday’s anticipated high temperature of 90° will be our hottest in a week and a half; unfortunately, the heat comes with a side of scattered rainfall. The combination of heat and humidity Saturday, Sunday and Monday will lead to pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each of those three days. A more organized rain chance however, is expected to arrive with an inbound cold front next Tuesday.

Current model data indicates that showers and thunderstorms setting up ahead of the slowly advancing cold front may intensify through that afternoon and become strong to even Severe later that day. While it remains far too early write in stone, conditions may end up being correct for Severe Weather on Tuesday. We’ll certainly keep an eye on next Tuesday. Rain chances are currently expected to persist on Wednesday, though I’m not expecting anything significant that day.

