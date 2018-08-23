Heat & Humidity Returns With A Vengeance

Good Evening,



This morning’s low temperature of 55° was our coolest felt here in Evansville in exactly 3 and a half months; we last fell to that temperature during the morning of May 9th. As the day wore on, what was left of our weak northerly wind flow gradually shifted towards the east southeast. The return of southerly winds will play a significant role in our forecast going ahead.







The core of high pressure that has kept conditions so comfortable and clear these last 36 or so hours has continued on its eastbound trek across the Midwest; as it settles to our east within the next 24 hours – winds across the Tri-State will begin to pick up speed from the south. These southerly winds aren’t expected to vacate the region anytime soon.







Filling the void left by the migrating high, a low pressure system dragging its way east towards the Great Lakes from the upper Great Plains will usher in our next round of scattered rainfall. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms appear possible throughout the morning and early afternoon, though by the time Friday evening rolls around, our rain chances are expected to dry up.







The dryer weather tomorrow evening will make for a perfect night for high school football. Temperatures around kickoff will be in the upper 70s before falling into the mid to low 70s by the time those games are wrapping up. I hope you all have made the most of this taste of fall; tomorrow evening will unfortunately be the last time this month that we experience cool and comfortable weather.







Higher pressure settling in across the southeastern quarter of the country by week’s end will ensure that a continuous southerly wind flow carry an ample amount of gulf heat and humidity northward into the Tri-State. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 89° through the end of the next work week; at times, heat indices will reach the triple digits!

