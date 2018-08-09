Heat & Humidity Have Made Themselves Right At Home

Good Evening,

After reaching highs across the region in the mid to low 80s earlier this afternoon, dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s kept heat indices in the low 90s for many of us. Even with a weak cold front positioning itself to the south of the River City, heat and humidity is expected to stick around the Tri-State through this evening and much of the extended forecast.

After falling to 67° overnight into early Friday, we’ll receive a brief respite from our isolated rain chances. It appears as though we’ll see our fair share of fair weather cumulus tomorrow, though the atmosphere will be less saturated tomorrow due to today’s passing cold front, meaning it will be slightly more comfortable. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean too much; heat indices tomorrow are still expected to peak near the 90° with actual air temperatures near 86°.

A secondary cold front expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon could generate a broken line of showers and storms beginning around dinnertime that day. The latest model data however, is keeping the greatest threat of rainfall south of the Ohio River that evening, so there may be no need to make alternate plans if you intended on spending time outdoors Saturday.

Temperatures aren’t expected to fluctuate much over the weekend nor through our extended forecast. Despite the multiple cold fronts and anticipated weather makers sweeping eastward from the Great Plains, afternoon highs will top out between 86° and 88° during the foreseeable future. During the same period, heat indices will consistently peak between 89° and 94° each afternoon; this summer-like weather has certainly made itself at home in the Tri-State!

As far as additional rainfall goes, higher pressure is expected to take over toward the end of the weekend – that will help keep conditions across the Tri-State dry up until our midweek. It’s at that point in which a low pressure system and associated cold front may approach from the upper Midwest and generate scattered showers and thunderstorms for portions of the region between next Wednesday and Friday.

