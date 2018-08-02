Heat For The Weekend

Good Evening,

Temperatures were on the rise for our third consecutive day across the Tri-State. After reaching the mid to low 80s over these last two afternoons, we shot up to 88° in Evansville earlier today!

Dry weather is expected to continue into the weekend ahead as temperatures continue their climb through at least Saturday afternoon. We’ll tip the scales at 90° on Friday before hopping up to 91° on Saturday afternoon.

A complex of higher pressure centralized over the Virginias and Carolinas will insure that conditions will remain clear, dry and hot for the Tri-State through the weekend ahead. However, we are indeed tracking a cold front that’s expected to supply the region with, not only scattered showers and storms, but some cooler conditions for the middle part of next week.

That frontal boundary won’t begin to affect our area until late Monday afternoon or early that evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will continue on through the rest of that night and and the following day.

The cooler and drier air mass flowing in behind the passing cold front will finally usher in relief from our anticipated heat. After seeing heat indices in the mid to upper 90s (sometimes even approaching the triple digits) during the next five days, afternoon highs by next Wednesday and Thursday are expected to only reach the mid to low 80s!

