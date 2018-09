Need more art in your life? Yes, we all do!

If you’re wanting to see what the community has to offer in the art department, check out Heart of the Arts in Towne Square Mall in Owensboro on September 15th.

The event will run from Noon to 6:00PM and offers live music, walls filled with art, kids activities, live art demonstrations, and more!

The event is free and open to public.

