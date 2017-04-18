Hearings Set for Interstate 69 Discussion

Officials near Bloomington are still planning the final stretch of Interstate 69, which connects Indiana and Kentucky.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be holding two public hearings to discuss plans for the stretch connecting Bloomington to Indianapolis.

The first hearing is set for Thursday at Perry Meridian High School.



The second meeting will be held April 24th at Martinsville High School.

Officials are wanting to use State Road 37 for the future of the interstate, running 26 miles.

The plan includes 10 exits and 16 overpasses and underpasses.

Connecting Evansville to Indianapolis is a 140 mile project, expected to cost nearly $1.5 billion.

